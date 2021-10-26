No apology will stop my defamation suit against Captain Smart – Joe Wise

1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu

The 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Bekwai has resolved that no apology will stop him from going the full haul in his defamation suit filed against broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart otherwise known within the media as Captain Smart.

Speaking on Ultimate FM in Kumasi, the Right Honorable Joseph Osei Owusu expressed utter disappointment the vociferous broadcaster failed to retract his claims that the legislator was deceiving chiefs in his constituency by presenting them with Dud Cheques.



He explained, “The chief of the community himself held a press conference to say you are lying. The lawyer gave out a hundred thousand cedis and that is what we are using to do this so please apologize to him. He went on to repeat it and I am deeply offended.”



Asked whether he would be appeased to withdraw the case with an apology from Smart, the Deputy Speaker insisted he would forgive anyone for anything but would fight for his integrity with his life.



He pointed out:” “I sued him and his radio station but the station has come to apologize. They spoke through someone I respect deeply and I couldn’t refuse so I agreed to discontinue against the station. For him, I insist that let him go to court and apologize so that the records will show that he admitted he was wrong,”

He told host Julius Caesar Anadem, “In this world, I live for nothing other than my integrity because I have nothing more. I could have brought him before the privileges committee because that was denigrating a sitting Member of Parliament but I chose to go to court.”



Mr Osei Owusu pointed out that he had had a course to ignore Captain Smart for several disparaging remarks the broadcaster directed at him because of some good work he was noticed for in his days at Fox FM.



He contended, however, that he would not settle for anything less than a court record clearing his name and making it clear that the broadcaster lied.