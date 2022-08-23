3
Menu
News

No arrests after armed attack on Odike's Patase office - Reports

Akwasi Addai Aka Odike.jpeg Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Patase office of the Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai “Odike” has been attacked by gunmen.

The thugs who fired gunshots also vandalised vehicles parked within the premises of Odike’s office in Kumasi Monday. Odike who was not around during the incident but has reported the matter to the Police.

According to Starr News’ Isaac Bediako Justice, some staff of the politician were assaulted by the gunmen.

No arrest has been made.

The development comes days after some traditional leaders in the Ashanti region expressed rage at Odike for accusing them of engaging in illegal mining.

The chiefs performed rituals and slaughtered a ram to  banish him from the Asantehene’s palace.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Related Articles: