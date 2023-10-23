No bank will support a divine vision to build an engine from an anthill – Mahama on why Kantanka didn't get support

Former President John Dramani Mahama has explained why Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the founder of the Great Kosa Company, did not receive the needed support for his automobile company from successive governments.

The former president, while answering a question on why the automobile company did not get the needed capital investment, said that governments including that of the late Jerry John Rawlings had difficulties in determining the exact work Apostle Kantanka was doing.



He said that even though the government approached to help, Apostle Kantanka did not adequately prove that his work was science-based which made it difficult to get investors for him.



“When you say God gave you a vision and you took an ant hill and built an engine, I mean no bank would give you money, you get my point. To build a car, you must build the car. You need metals, (sic), you must make the engine… if it is an electric car, you must do the circuiting and all that.



“It is all science-based. I was in the first government of Rawlings and that was when a delegation was sent to see how he can be helped but he told us it is divine… If it is divine then God would give that capital to do it – you get my point,” he said.



Mahama, who is also the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 election, noted that Apostle Kantanka’s son, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, who has now taken over the company, has been able to clearly defined what it does which has made it for easier for them to get the needed support.

“So, we could not get proof of what really to help him with but his son has taken over the business and his son says it is an assembling plant - we are importing the components and we are building the vehicle. And so now the government has started to buy Kantanka cars, I have seen the police using some of them and so on,” he said.



He indicated that the usage of Kanatanka vehicles by state agencies is a good starting point to help the company grow.



