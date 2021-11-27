No banners, posters of aspirants at National Delegates Conference – NPP warns

The NPP will be holding it's Annual Delegates Conference from 18th to 21st December

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is sounding messages of caution to its rank and file about the consequences of having a disrupted conference by displaying banners and paraphernalia of contestants ahead of their National Delegates conference.

Having in mind the strong support received by contestants at the regional delegates conference months ago, the leaders on Friday, November 26, the party is sending strong warnings to party members to be wary of dangers that they would be subjected to, under if they allowed internal fracas, bickering and display of memorabilia among others to undermine the progress of the program.



The statement sighted by MyNewsGh.com reads in part “At an emergency Ashanti Regional Executive Committee meeting held on the 24th day of November 2021, the Committee among other things resolved as follows:



“That the Committee has resolved that any member who in any manner or form communicates through the media against the Party or its officers with the intent to cause public disaffection for the Party or its officers shall be made to face the appropriate Disciplinary Committee and sanctions provided under the Party’s Constitution shall be applied where found culpable.”

“That the Committee resolved that in order to maintain cohesion and Party unity at all times, all members of the New Patriotic Party shall abide by the above resolutions.”



“It is part of the Committee’s resolution that in order to make the National Annual Delegates Let Conference to be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi from 18th – 20th December 2021, a memorable one, all Party members must religiously abide by the directives given by the National Party to the effect that NO ASPIRANT shall display his / her banners or memorabilia at the conference grounds or bring along “soloku” drummers in any form or shape as a show of support.”



The anxiety about the chances of the incumbent regional chairman – Bernard Antwi Bosiako continues to deepen as some former Members of parliament and party sympathizers call for new leadership ahead of the regional primaries in 2022.