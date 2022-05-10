No chalk, textbooks, others as basic schools reopen, address them - NDC MP to govt

Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak has asked the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service to provide the needed resources and learning materials for basic schools as they reopen school tomorrow, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

According to the lawmaker who represents constituents in the Builsa South constituency, he has personally received complaints from some heads of schools over the lack of learning materials.



The MP in a statement disclosed that although schools will reopen tomorrow, pupil attendance registers and white and coloured chalk have not been supplied.



Aside from these concerns, lesson notes, and markers for those using Marker Boards were never provided the last term.



Textbooks were also yet to be provided despite three years into the implementation of the new curriculum for basic schools whereas capitation grants were in arrears, the MP added.



He has therefore asked the Ministry and GES to take steps in addressing the issues raised.

Read the full statement below:



Basic Schools Reopening – Below is a summary of complaints I’ve received from some heads of Basic Schools as they reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, May 10th, 2022.



Basic Schools start the Second Term of the 2021/2022 academic year, however:



1) Pupils attendance registers are yet to be received;



2) White and Coloured Chalk, supplied in the first term, can only last for 4-6 weeks;

3) Lesson notebooks have been in acute shortage since last year;



4) Markers for those using Marker Boards were never provided the last term;



5) Textbooks are not available, three years into the implementation of the new curriculum;



6) Government owes Capitation Grants as follows a) 2019/2020 (2 Tranches), b) 2020/2021(1 Tranche), and c) 2021/2022(none have been paid).



I urge the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to urgently take steps to address these issues.

We can’t have effective teaching and learning in our Basic schools if these issues persist.



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member, Education Committee of Parliament.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



