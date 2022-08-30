No chief has the right to banish anyone – Computer Man challenges

Founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah has challenged the decision by the Kumasi Traditional Council to banish the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike.

According to him, the act of banishing a person is one that is contrary to the constitutional provisions of the country and also does not fall within the remits of the powers given to traditional leaders.



“Some of our chiefs should be careful where they are diverting the laws to. When you read the Chieftaincy Act, it gives us powers.



Every traditional council is equated to a district or magistrate court.



So when you go into governance structure, our chiefs have been given that power and the current Chief Justice has implemented that law effectively by empowering the traditional leaders to also arbitrate on matters.



“But there is an extent to which the powers of the chiefs travel; you cannot say because you are a chief you are banishing someone for something they have said. It is never done anywhere in our constitution because of human rights. The days of banishing people from a town is far gone. No chief has the authority to tell a person that they don’t need them in their town anymore. Unless maybe the person is not from that town. Even the president of Ghana cannot banish a Ghanaian from this country, the constitution does not give him that power,” he said during an interview with Oman Channel.

He noted that chiefs ought to seek legal advice on before issuing orders such as banishment.



The Kumasi Traditional Council, last week, performed rituals to banish Odike for making unsavoury comments about chiefs in the Ashanti Region.



According to the council, Odike committed sacrilege when he threatened to lead a demonstration against the Manhyia Palace for failing to fight illegal mining (galamsey).



Odike has accused Ashanti Chiefs of meddling in galamsey while calling out the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu and the Manhyia Palace for failing to deal with the issue.



But speaking to Oman Channel, Computer Man said he sides with Odike's suggestions but takes exception to the part where he drags Manhyia Palace and the name of the Otumfuo into the matter.

“The only fault in what



Odike said was bringing Otumfuo and Manhyia’s names into the matter,” he said.



Computer Man explained that Odike erred by naming the revered King of Ashanti Kingdom and his palace when making the said allegations about galamsey but insisted that chiefs were indeed highly involved in galamsey same.







GA/SEA