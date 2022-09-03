No chief involved in galamsey in Ashanti – Nkwantakesenhene

Galamsey has ruined water bodies across the country

The Nkwantakesenhene of the Ashanti Traditional Council, Nana Boakye Yam, has denied allegations that Chiefs in the Ashanti Region are involved in illegal mining (Galamsey).

He noticed that people were pointing fingers at the Chiefs for giving lands to people to mine gold, stating clearly that no one has been able to point out or mention any specific Chief’s name because they were all rumours and allegations.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Nana Boakye Yam said, “No one has been able to mention any chief in the Ashanti Region that he is doing illegal mining.



He said the chiefs do not condone galamsey because it destroys the water bodies amongst others, adding that the chiefs are not interested in illegal mining.”



When asked why the chiefs looked on whiles people were doing illegal mining, he said chiefs do not have the power to stop them (Galamsayers) explaining that these people get documents from the Minerals Commission.

Meanwhile, Nana Boakye Yam said the chiefs should be involved right from the beginning if the money from the gold is going to be used to develop the country.



“If we are mining gold and it will help the country, then when measures are being put in place, then the chiefs must be involved right from the beginning, irrespective of where the gold is. Involve the chiefs so that they will know that when the gold is being mined, it will be used for something profitable for the country,” he said.



The Nkwantakesenhene also said he was not aware that anyone was mining in Kwabre.