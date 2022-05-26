0
Menu
News

No cooking, no payment – School Feeding Programme to caterers

63711291 Pupils benefiting from the school feeding programme

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has debunked claims that the government will no longer pay caterers who prepare meals for pupils in the public schools.

Some caterers under the programme have been on strike following their demand that the government increase the feeding grant allocated to each child.

They also want their arrears paid.

In a notice to all GSFP caterers, the management stated: “Government will, at all times, honour its obligation of paying caterers for meals provided for pupils in every academic term".

“Caterers who will cook for the pupils, including this 2nd term of 2022, will receive their payment as expected.”

The management noted: “Only caterers who will fail to cook for the term will not be paid, and those who will fail to cook for a number of days shall suffer a deduction of non-cooking days.”

It added: “It is, therefore, not true that caterers who will cook for beneficiary children will not be paid.”

Meanwhile, the management has assured caterers under the programme that, it is working assiduously on their request “for increment in the feeding grant” and the payment of their arrears.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months
Mobile money agents find 'cash cow' in deposit transactions - Report
You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw
Former PPA boss, brother-in-law granted GH¢10 million bail
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%
Related Articles: