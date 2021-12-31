No coronavirus test until January 4 – Noguchi

File photo: A health professional attending to a client

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has announced that staff working at the COVID-19 walk-in testing centre would be on break from 1st to 3rd January 2022.

In view of that, the research centre said there would be no COVID-19 walk-in testing at the Institute during the period.



“COVID-19 testing for the new year will commence on January 4, 2022,” a statement from the institute said.



As of Christmas Day, some 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Ghana bringing the total number of active cases to 9,534.



The death toll is 1,287.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 141,295 cases.



Out of that number, 130,474 have recovered.



Meanwhile, the Health Service has intensified its vaccination drive.



So far, a total of 8,458,155 vaccine doses have been administered.