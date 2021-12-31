0
News

No coronavirus test until January 4 – Noguchi

Covid Test Gh File photo: A health professional attending to a client

Fri, 31 Dec 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has announced that staff working at the COVID-19 walk-in testing centre would be on break from 1st to 3rd January 2022.

In view of that, the research centre said there would be no COVID-19 walk-in testing at the Institute during the period.

COVID-19 testing for the new year will commence on January 4, 2022,” a statement from the institute said.

As of Christmas Day, some 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Ghana bringing the total number of active cases to 9,534.

The death toll is 1,287.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 141,295 cases.

Out of that number, 130,474 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the Health Service has intensified its vaccination drive.

So far, a total of 8,458,155 vaccine doses have been administered.

