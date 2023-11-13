No decision can be taken without us - Ken Agyapong touts his camp’s position in NPP

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

A strong contender in the just-ended New Patriotic Party primaries, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has said that his relevance in the party at the moment will make it very difficult for major decisions to be taken without informing him or involving him.

According to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, his performance in the primaries proves his assertion.



He made this statement during a Showdown Thanksgiving party organised on Saturday, November 11, 2023, for his coordinators and teeming supporters.



“He who fights and runs away lives to fight another day…you’re now relevant in the party because we control more than one-third of the party; no major decision will be taken without consulting us.…we’ve made a statement,” he said.



The politician further used the opportunity to encourage his supporters to not lose hope, urging them to believe in what God can do in the future.



"Don’t be sad…all is not lost. One day, one day what God has ordained will surely come to pass. It is only Kennedy Agyapong who throws a big party after losing. I appreciate all the efforts you put in,” he added.

After the November 4 NPP primaries, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia secured 118,210 votes which represented 61.47% while Kennedy Agyapong polled 34.7% with a representation of 71,996 votes.



The other two contenders, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh polled 1449 and 781 votes respectively.



BAJ/OGB



