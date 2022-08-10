No decision taken on creating SALL constituency yet- EC

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe

The Director of Electoral Services at Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, has disclosed that the commission has not taken any decision on creating any constituencies but a district has been created in the Oti region precisely the Guan district popularly known as SALL.

He made this revelation on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Tuesday, August 9.



According to Dr. Quaicoe, “there are additional constituencies that are going to be created in the Oti Region of Ghana, specifically the Guan District. That is Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) area for the 2024 elections, so technically we have 276 Constituencies for now because once there’s a district they have to get the constituencies but with regards to the additional splitting and the rest, I can’t speak to that.”







Background

The Guan District made up of Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region was created following a Legislative Instrument laid in Parliament by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in 2019.



However, the people of SALL did not partake in the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election but only voted in the Presidential election following an announcement by the EC on December 6, 2020.



The disenfranchisement triggered many reactions with many concerned Ghanaians calling for the issue to be addressed ahead of the 2024 general election.