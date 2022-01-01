No deputy president would be president – Nigel Gaisie declares

Nigel Gaisie makes prophesies about nation called Umuofia

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has stated that there is no person who is serving in a deputy role as a president that will eventually rise up to become the substantive president.



Listing out his prophesies for the year 2022, he stated that for any such person, and within the spate of the next four years, no such person will become president.

Without stating any names, he said this was revealed to him by God in a dream, adding that this prophecy is for the nation of Umuofia.



“Hear me and hear me well. The Lord put me into a deep sleep and the Lord carried me into the realm of the spirit, and the Lord said, ‘No deputy president will be president in the nation of Umuofia, given the benefits of four years from now,” he said.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie had stated at the start of his prophecies that he was not addressing the prophecies at Ghana, but a country he named Umuofia.



