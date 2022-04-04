No double-track for students entering SHS this year – Education Ministry

Kwarteng says there is enough infrastructure to contain students
Over 1,400 educational infrastructure was done last year – Ministry PRO
Form 1 SHS students report to school Monday, April 4
The Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, has said that the first-year student entering the various Senior High Schools (SHS) will not experience the double-track system.
According to Kwarteng, the double-track system will not be introduced for this batch of students because there is enough infrastructure to contain all the students, citinewsroom.com reports.
He said that the government, within the last year alone, has improved the infrastructure of SHSs, with over 1,400 projects being completed.
“That whole idea about dividing students into two were within a particular year group, we have one group go to school, and after some weeks or months, they vacate, and the other one comes to school, this time around we are not going to see that arrangement again. There has been significant improvement in terms of infrastructure.
“In 2017, GETFund did an infrastructure review and realized that over 3,700 projects had been abandoned. Just after last year, over 1,400 of these projects have been done so clearly the result of this is accommodation to a large extent, so that brings a significant improvement in the accommodation situation we’ve been talking about,” Kwarteng is quoted.
The Computerised School Selection and Placement Systems (CSSPS) list of qualified students after the recent Basic Education Certificate Examination was released on March 26, 2022.
The Ministry indicates that 367 811 candidates, out of the 555,353 who qualified for the placement, have been automatically placed into schools of their choice.
However, the unsettled 187 542 qualified candidates will have to do self-placement to available schools since they could not be matched with any of their chosen schools.
Students who were automatically placed and those who successfully did their self-placement are expected to report to their various schools on Monday, April 4, 2022.
