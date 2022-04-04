No double-track for students entering SHS this year – Education Ministry

The Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng

Kwarteng says there is enough infrastructure to contain students

Over 1,400 educational infrastructure was done last year – Ministry PRO



Form 1 SHS students report to school Monday, April 4



The Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, has said that the first-year student entering the various Senior High Schools (SHS) will not experience the double-track system.



According to Kwarteng, the double-track system will not be introduced for this batch of students because there is enough infrastructure to contain all the students, citinewsroom.com reports.



He said that the government, within the last year alone, has improved the infrastructure of SHSs, with over 1,400 projects being completed.



“That whole idea about dividing students into two were within a particular year group, we have one group go to school, and after some weeks or months, they vacate, and the other one comes to school, this time around we are not going to see that arrangement again. There has been significant improvement in terms of infrastructure.