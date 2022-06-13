2
'No eco-tourism, leave Achimota forest alone' - Nana Akomea

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Nana Akomea has asked the government to 'leave' the Achimota Forest alone.

The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC) who was speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' has said the government should come out with a policy to protect it since it's the only forest reserve in Accra.

"Achimota forest is the only forest reserve now it seems we've given the majority of the land to the owners; I think about 300 acres. I don't know whether it's too late to reverse it, but if it can't be reversed, the rest of the land (should be preserved).

"There should be a policy that under no circumstance should it be used for any other thing; not even for eco-tourism because that is the only forest reserve we have at the moment," he urged.

