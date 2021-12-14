No fear or favour: IGP Dampare's 'hot stove principle' to curb indiscipline

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare has spoken about a principle that the Ghana Police Service under his leadership will employ to curb indiscipline in the wider society.

According to the Police chief, the service will apply what is known as the 'hot plate principle' in all its operations and dealings.



In a speech read on his behalf earlier this week by COP Paul Manly Awuni, Director-General in charge of Police Patrol, the IGP assured a cross-section of business leaders that all was being done to boost security and safety in the country.



Specifically, on the hot plate principle, COP Awuni expatiated: "When an electric stove is switched on and the surface plate heats up and becomes red-hot, whoever touches it, be the person a millionaire, pauper, assemblyman or ordinary man, it will burn that person and that is it.”



The statement added: “have you wondered why nobody ever gets burnt by a hot electric stove except by accident?”



The Police Management Board, POMAB, that Dampare heads have resolved to employ the hot plate principle because of its effectiveness to tackle all forms of indiscipline with emphasis on the need for fairness and firmness.



Dampare's statement was delivered to members of the Ghana CEO Network at the 7th Ghana CEO Business Cocktail held in Accra.

Dampare since taking office in August 2021 has established the Police as an institution committed to enforcing the law to the latter irrespective of who is involved.



The fight against criminals has seen a boost, Dampare and the Police hierarchy have also stepped up their public engagements and even some MPs are feeling the heat.



The statement also noted that the Police Service continued to leverage on the use of “revolutionary changes in technology and the nature of the crime as well as growing indiscipline in society and increased demand police accountability."



The event was organized by Ghana CEO Network in partnership with Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and other partners.



It offers participants opportunities for CEO peer networking as well as creating a pool of other professionals with which business people can leverage in other areas, examples being networking with entrepreneurs, investors, ambassadors, and policymakers from recognized business entities in diverse fields.