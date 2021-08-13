‘No food’: Damongo Senior High School struggles to feed students on campus

Students of Damongo Senior High School

Shortage of food at the Damongo Senior High School has got students talking.

The situation has worsened since May this year, forcing students, especially final years to relocate from the boarding house and commute from their homes to school for classes.



“Since we reported in May this year, it has been like this”, a student told myjoyonline.com. “I complained to my father. He asked me to return home because I can’t just be starving while there is food at home… I think we should attend classes from home. If there is no quality can you talk about quantity”.



“We all know there is no food on campus. Now, if we go to the dining hall like this, some will get while others will not. This started since we came to school in May this year. Even Banku too, same. Seriously they even reduced the quantity”, another student quoted by the website said.



Images posted by the news portal appear to confirm the plight of the students as at least 20 students were seen sharing a pan of Banku and Okro soup.

The situation has been attributed to issues with the Ghana Buffer Stock Company, an agency tasked to distribute foodstuffs to state-run institutions.



A female food supplier, who could not be named, explained that there is a disparity between what buffer stock pays us and the actual market prices. Because buffer stock expects me to supply a bag of maize for the price of ¢250 when in Tamale market, the same quantity for ready cash is ¢350.



“So, one thing is clear, either buffer stock goes with the market price for maize or no deal because I can’t buy at ¢350 and come and give it to you for ¢250. How much have I lost, ¢100.



Located in the West Gonja District of the Savanna Region, there are fears the situation could throw academic calendar off gear if not checked.