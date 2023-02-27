No government can beat the records of Kufuor, Akufo-Addo - Boakye Agyarko

New Patriotic Party Presidential Candidate hopeful, Hon. Boakye Agyarko

New Patriotic Party Presidential Candidate hopeful, Hon. Boakye Agyarko continued with his campaign tour on Friday, 24th February, 2023 at his father’s home base of the Sekyere constituencies of Ashanti region.

The tour begun on Friday, 24th February, 2023 with an exclusive interview with Sammy Bee, the host of Kokrokoo, a morning political analysis programme of the Kumasi-based Hello FM.



Among others, the show centered around the biography of Hon. Boakye Agyarko and his contributions to the ruling New Patriotic Party as Campaign Policy advisor in 2016, which saw to the carving of flagship policies such as Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, 1District-1Factory and others.



Hon. Boakye Agyarko was emphatic in his belief that no other governments under the 4th Republic can outperform the NPP governments under former President Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He added that "it takes leadership combined with the blessings of God to turn things around in times of crisis. Problems do not go away until they get solved, I believe that NPP is the safest pair of hands to manage the economy of Ghana. Looking at the policies and structures in place by the ruling New Patriotic Party, I do not think there is any government which can beat the records of both Prez. Kuffour and Prez. Nana Addo in this 4th republic”.

Hon. Boakye Agyarko used the opportunity to address members, sympathizers, and supporters of the NPP in Ashanti region to co tinge to stand firm, feel proud of the enormous contributions to the past successes of the party and not to relent going forward into election 2024.



The 2012 NPP Campaign Manager, Hon. Boakye Agyarko journeyed to the Juaben NPP constituency office where he met constituency Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators of the Sekyere constituencies; Ejisu, Juaben, Effiduase-Asokore, Sekyere Afram Plains, Kumawu, Ejura Sekyere Dumase, Nsuta Kwaman Beposo and Afigya Sekyere East, except Mampong which is yet to conduct its internal elections.



Hon. Boakye Agyarko joined his paternal family to mourn his late cousin, Agonahene Nana Frimpong Ababio, from the 25th to the 27th of February, 2023.



