No government in Ghana’s history can compare their record to ours - NPP

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has averred that no government in Ghana’s history has managed to deliver health, education and infrastructure.

Addressing journalists on Friday, August 20, 2021, Communication Director Yaw Buaben Asamoa posited that the NPP’s record in these three areas is unmatched.



He said the country under NPP has seen more flyovers, roads, among others compared to any government.



The railway sector he added has also seen significant investment with ongoing projects underway.



He said, “So far, it is clear that no other party in Ghana’s entire history has been able to deliver anywhere near what the New Patriotic Party has achieved on the three priority areas that voters expect of their government: Education, Health and Infrastructure.



“On education, not only have we delivered on expanding access to every Ghanaian child, from capitation grant under President J A Kufuor, to free SHS and TVET under President Akufo-Addo, we have also witnessed the best ever results by a record number of students ever in WAEC’s BECEs.

“On infrastructure, taking off from where President Kufuor left off, we have seen more roads and flyovers built in four years under President Akufo-Addo than under any other leader in the history of our country".



“Not only that, the kind of development activity going on now in the railway sector was never seen under any government in independent Ghana".



“On top of that. The digitization infrastructure being rolled out now to expand business opportunities for young people and bring greater efficiency in doing business generally is clearly historic".



“This is only the beginning, ladies and gentlemen, as the NPP pushes further in doing more in these eight years with a clear focus to break the eight in 2024.”