No government in our history can beat Akufo-Addo’s record on road infrastructure – MP

Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru constituency in the Eastern region, Hon. Kennedy Nyarko Osei, has urged Ghanaians to exercise patience due to the promised good roads.

Kennedy Nyarko Osei inspected the Akim Swedru to Akimm Aduasa through to Apoli-Ningo road construction, pledging the government’s commitment to tackle deplorable roads despite global challenges.



Despite Ghana’s seven-year construction of roads by Nana Addo’s government, challenges persist in maintaining good roads, he said.



As chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament, he assures Ghanaians that the government is poised to complete most road construction, urging patience.

In his view, no government can beat President Akufo-Addo’s record on road infrastructure.



“70% of our roads are unpaved with various issues, and you should expect people to become agitated about the poor roads in their communities.” However, I am pleased that Akufo-Addo has performed admirably in the field of road construction. No government in our history has constructed more roads than Akufo-Addo’s.



However, our issues are numerous, and agitations are escalating since some residents have observed that deplorable road networks in other towns are being restored while their own are not. I would urge them to be patient. Road construction in Ghana is expensive. No administration can solve all of Ghana’s road challenges in ten years. It will take some time, and I will beg Ghanaians to be patient. If your bad roads have yet to be built, be patient; your turn will come,” he said.