No individual is above the laws of the NDC – Agbana on Koku’s sacking

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NDC, Edem Agbana

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Edem Agbana, has stated that it is a welcoming news that the former deputy General Secretary of the party Samuel Koku Anyidoho has been expelled from the party, saying no individual is above the laws of the party.

He said the estranged Koku Anyidoho acted in bad faith against the collective interest of the party through his utterances and actions.



Mr. Agbana expressed his personal happiness about the news of the expulsion by recounting his personal misgiving about Koku Anyidoho’s conduct towards the party’s grassroot youth in 2018 when he was invited to the National Security headquarters for his unsavory comments against the government.



He said when the youth rallied in solidarity for his release and the resultant brutalization and the shooting of rubber bullets into the group by the police at the National Security headquarters, wounding many in the process, instead of Koku Anyidoho condemning the high-handedness of the police, he rather commended them for their “professionalism”.



Mr. Agbana questioned the professionalism in the police manhandling and shooting at the youth group, wounding one of the party’s constituency women organizers who was there to cheer for his freedom.



He said this should be a warning to every member of the party at the constituency level, regional level and even the national level that if anybody is found breaching the constitution of the NDC, that individual must be dealt with.

Mr. Agbana said this in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3, Wednesday, July 28.



He was commenting on the heels of the expulsion of the former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Samuel Koku Anyidoho for what they describe as his misconduct and anti-party behaviors cited against him in a petition before the Disciplinary Committee of the party.



“We are a party that must thrive on discipline, nobody, no single individual is above the laws of the NDC.



“This is welcome news and I want to say that, at the constituency level, regional level and at the national level, if anybody, any individual is found breaching the constitution of the NDC, we must deal with them”, Agbana charged.



Mr. Agbana said even though he has heard many say ‘politics is about numbers’, he daresay that “it is better to go into a football match with ten players against eleven from the other side than to go with eleven players and one scoring an own goal” in the process.