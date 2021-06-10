No job syndrome: 6 out of 10 female graduates have multiple sex partners – Captain Smart

Morning show host, Captain Smart

According to Captain Smart, African women take multiple sexual partners to fund their lifestyles.

Speaking on Onua TV’s Maakye show, Captain Smart said that statics show 6 out of 10 female university graduates in Africa have more than one boyfriend.



He said this during a discussion on the high unemployment rate in Africa.



Captain Smart also called Ghanaians blockheads for attacking Moesha Boduong for her utterances in her controversial Sugarbaby interview.



He said that interview should have been analysed to find the root cause of these choices instead of the backlash and insults it got.

Watch the video below:



