No leader in Ghana’s history has built more parliamentary consensus than me – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has hit back at critics who claim his refusal to build consensus has largely accounted for the violent incidents that characterized Ghana’s parliament last year.

He prides himself as the best in building consensus as a leader in the fourth republic that even the current Speaker, Alban Bagbin never did under his watch.



“In terms of consensus building without beating my chest, there is no leader in parliament in Ghana’s history, the fourth republic who has extended his arm to the other side than I have done. Sometimes, it gets a bit petty but I have been a Minority Leader for eight years. Before then I was in the leadership of the majority, before then I was in the leadership when we first came to parliament in 1999 brought onboard by JH Mensah”, he revealed.



According to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on Accra-based Joy Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he stands tall when it comes to building consensus expressing shock at claims he is not charting that path.

“I don’t recollect any leader officially and in a very structured manner meeting his colleagues at the start of government business. I have done all these things; I have met the leaders of both sides on at least five different occasions. I am talking about structured meetings, having minutes together; I have meetings with the expanded leadership which includes the chairmen and ranking members plus the regular leaders. I have done this on at least five occasions so that we bond together."



"My colleague Haruna Iddrisu walks into my office anytime he desires, I go to him. Muntaka the Chief whip comes to my office…these things have never been done before. sometimes it is surprising when people say Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is not trying to build consensus," he added.



"The current Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin for instance has been a Majority Leader before. Under him, under Dr Kumbour, under Abukari another good friend asked them if any one of them did what I am doing today”, he observed.