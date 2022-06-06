5
No leader in government, business must abuse a person’s freedom – Otabil

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

No leader, whether in government, business, organization, or family, is to abuse a person’s freedom, Pastor Mensa Otabil has said.

According to the founder and leader of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), God hates oppression and does not want powerful human beings to dominate the less powerful ones.

In his Living Word Devotional today, Monday, 6 June 2022, on the topic, “Fourth plague”, taken from Exodus 8:20-21, the renowned preacher and teacher noted that there is a price to pay “if we chose to oppress and mistreat people.”

Pastor Otabil indicated that the Lord always gives people options to choose from such as “the tree of life or else the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Salvation or else damnation. Blessing or else cursing. This is what God offers to the stubborn.”

Further using Pharoah as a case study, he advised Christians not to be unyielding in relating with the Lord because disobedience to Him attracts painful consequences.

