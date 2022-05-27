0
Menu
News

No major buildings sited on water ways - AMA PRO

Accra Graphic Floods Aerial shot of the impact of recent flooding

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly, AMA, has given its backing to the directive by President Akufo-Addo for MMDAs to ensure the immediate removal of buildings on waterways.

The Assembly says it is poised for action in this direction and asked residents to be conscious of their actions as it has impact on the flood situation in the capital.

Public Relations Officer of the AMA, Gilbert Ankrah who said this in an interview with GBC News said although “under the current jurisdiction of the AMA there are no major buildings sited on waterways, it will not relent with its sensitization drive”.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent
I was a 14-year-old primary 6 pupil when I first got pregnant for LilWin – Ex-wife
Martey is no hypocrite! 'The real hypocrites' wanted him to 'shut up' - Manasseh
Brace yourselves for another rainstorm on Thursday night - Meteorological Agency warns
I shall return – Adwoa Safo
Lecturers fume as aspiring NPP chairman storms UCAES campus, drives students out
NDC MP makes damning allegations against Gabby Otchere-Darko over Achimota lands
Ghanaians fume at Italian defender for 'punching' Afena-Gyan during AS Roma celebrations
Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal
'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition
Related Articles: