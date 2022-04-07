No man should go through what I have been through - Odartey Lamptey

Odartey Lamptey and his ex-wife

Embattled former Ghana Youth Star Nii Odartey Lamptey has won the case involving his former wife Gloria Lamptey and himself about his East Legon mansion.

The former footballer has been involved in a long standing legal battle with his former wife about the property and on Tuesday 4th April, 2022 an Accra High court ruled in his favour.



According to the court, the former Aston Villa player should take possession of his East Legon Mansion forthwith.



Nii Odartey Lamptey has been renting an apartment in Accra the last eight years despite having two houses in Accra after his bitter divorce with Gloria Lamptey.



The former Anderlecht star has a seven bedroom mansion at a prime location at East Legon and a four bedroom house at Dome all in Accra.



But after his bitter divorce with her ex-wife Gloria Appiah the Accra High Court ruled that his ex-wife should be given a GHC400,000 alimony and the five bedroom Dome house.



Speaking to the media after the court ruling, Odartey Lamptey said it has been his daily prayers that no man will go through such a heart-wrenching ordeal in the hands of a woman as he did.

“I’ve been through a lot throughout this time, and I’m grateful that we were able to bring the matter to a close.” Odartey Lamptey said.



“The appeal process took years, which is a significant amount of time. I would want to express my gratitude to my legal team for their efforts in ensuring that I won this lawsuit.



“No guy should ever have to go through anything as painful as this in his life,” He added



A bitter divorce broke up their more than two decade marriage in 2013 when Odartey Lamptey found out that he was not the biological father of all his three children with his wife through a DNA test.



The former Aston Villa man denied claims that he was impotent and asked his wife to sleep around to get pregnant.



Odartey Lamptey is now married to former Ghana Most Beautiful contestant Ruweida Yakubu with whom they have two children.