No matter how we feel, coup is not an option – Judge tells Barker-Vormawor

#FixTheCountry activist, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor

The Presiding Judge in the case involving #FixTheCountry activist Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has advised him not to go to the extent of mulling coup d’etat no matter how he feels about a regime.

Justice Daniel Mensah on Wednesday, March 16 granted Mr. Barker-Vormawor bail at GH¢2 million with two sureties, one of which must present documents with land properties.



Giving his judgment at the Tema High Court, Justice Mensah said his court cannot disable itself from granting the social activist bail but had a word of caution for him.



“No matter how we feel about the regime, coup isn’t an option. I’ll encourage activism but know the extent,” he told Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



The foundation of the ruling of the Court was based on an argument by the prosecution that the accused is a flight risk and unavailability of a fixed abode in Ghana.



Justice Mensah, however, disagreed with the prosecution led by Senior State Attorney Hilda Craig, noting that the accused’s passport was in their possession.

He also cited the three places of accommodation searched by the police as evidence of the fact that the accused had a fixed place of abode.



The Court, therefore, granted the #FixTheCountry convener bail on conditions among which are for him to report once every week to the station of his arrest.



Reacting to the ruling by the Tema High Court, the lead counsel of the activist Akoto Ampaw described it as welcoming but cautioned members of the #FixTheCountry Movement to be measured in their utterances and behaviour.



He cited that the Court could rescind the bail.