No matter what it takes corruption must be tackled head-on – Opoku-Agyemang

The 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has said corruption needs to be curbed irrespective of the challenges.



According to her, the country must take the take necessary steps to stop corruption even if it means changing some aspects of the law.

"Regardless of what it takes, we need to fight corruption. We can never say that because it is difficult [We can’t]," she noted.



“Let me use the analogy of illness. Some illnesses are very difficult to treat yet the doctors are not giving up, they try to find ways to mitigate the effect of the illness if not to cure it. They never throw up their hands in despair,” she said.



Speaking at an anti-corruption forum in Accra on Thursday, November 18, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, said collective efforts can deal with it adding that she is particularly glad that the subject of corruption has been tabled for discussion.



He, therefore, recommended that, the issue "is something that we must get rid of and if it is the law that we must change to change the perception of even the people so be it. The present situation finds itself among the worst we have seen on the road of getting rid of corruption," she said.