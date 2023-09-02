No matter who emerges flagbearer, NPP has already lost election 2024 – Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has dismissed concerns within the party regarding the overwhelming victory of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Special Delegates' Conference.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia laughed off claims by some elements in the NPP that Dr. Bawumia's win has caused anxiety within the opposition party.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia's win with over 60 percent of the votes is nothing new.



He emphasised that the NPP has already lost the next elections.



He believes it doesn't matter who emerges as the winner in the NPP's presidential primary on November 4, 2023.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia downplayed the significance of Dr. Bawumia's victory in the NPP's Special Delegates' Conference, where the number of aspirants was reduced from 10 to five, calling it a non-issue.



He urged NDC supporters to remain calm and wait to see how events unfold.

During an interview with Nana Otu Darko on CTV and Accra 100.5 FM, Mr. Nketia also criticized the NPP, referring to it as the "greatest deception" in the Fourth Republic.



He expressed concerns about the state of corruption in the NPP-led government and suggested that the government has created an environment where corruption thrives.



He likened the state of corruption to an "American Buffet," where one can amass wealth with ease under the watch of President Akufo-Addo's leadership.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia warned against celebrating a coup in Ghana, highlighting that coups often emerge due to misgovernance and the discontent of the population.



He pointed out that coup makers take advantage of such conditions and called for a focus on good governance and the rule of law to prevent such occurrences