‘No miracle can save the NPP from going into opposition’ – NDC Ashanti Regional chairman

Augustus Andrews Nana Akwasi, Ashanti Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress

Augustus Andrews Nana Akwasi, the Ashanti Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is heading into opposition in 2024.

Nana Akwasi attributed the looming downfall of the NPP to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of wreaking havoc on the economy beyond repair.



He explained that the party would lose the 2024 elections.



"No miracle can save the NPP from going into position, with this level of mismanagement?” he said, speaking in an interview on Akoma News.



He pointed to the recent district-level elections as a clear sign of the electorate's discontent with the ruling party.



"In the Ashanti region alone, NDC affiliate assembly members secured 366 electoral areas, an indication that the majority of the people in the Ashanti region are beginning to accept the NDC.



"Even our flagbearer is not resting; moving all over the country to preach change to the people, we are not resting until we get the power," 3news.com quoted him to have said in the interview.

