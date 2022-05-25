2
Menu
News

No monkeypox detected in Western Region – Ghana Health Service

Monkeypox On Arm And Chest Cdc Monkeypox

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Western Region Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has debunked claims of monkeypox detection in the Region.

According to the Service, reports of such a condition purported to have been sighted in the Western Region must be disregarded.

There were reports that the re-emerging disease has been recorded in the Ahanta West District.

“An individual reported to a facility in the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region with blisters,” a statement from the Directorate on Tuesday, May 24 indicated.

“Initial assessment of the case is not suggestive of monkeypox,” the statement signed by the Western Region Health Director, Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, confirmed.

It, however, indicated that “further investigations” will be carried out.

The Directorate, consequently, announced heightened surveillance in order to detect any suspected cases.

There are now about 237 confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox worldwide.

The UN Health agency has announced plans to contain the virus.

Read below the full statement.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is my uncle - Agyemang Badu reveals relationship with Asiedu Nketia
Why Akan children inherit from their uncles and not parents
Good news for Ghana as England coach snubs Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey in latest call-up
Follow these five things if you want to be successful - Kennedy Agyapong to Ghanaian youth
Victim of Dansoman daylight robbery attack speaks out
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers