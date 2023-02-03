0
No mother deserves to die at childbirth – Deputy Majority Chief Whip

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: mynewgh.com

Deputy Majority Chief Whip of Ghana’s Parliament, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has revealed his commitment to reverse maternal and infant mortality in the Tolon District of the Northern Region.

He has disclosed that he would be able to achieve this by investing heavily in the Tolon Constituency where he is the Member of Parliament (MP).

At the commissioning of Maternity Wards at Yoggu and Tali, both farming communities in the Tolon District, he disclosed that the gesture is aimed at reducing female mortality rates in the beneficiary communities, adjoining areas and beyond.

“No mother deserves to die at childbirth. The same applies to infants and it is my commitment to ensure that I contribute my quota to help reduce the incidents of infant and maternal mortality in this constituency”, he assured.

The Lawmaker in the company of the District Chief Executive of Tolon, Chiefs, opinion leaders and party leaders commissioned the maternity wards of both Yoggu and Tali charged health authorities to put them into good use to inure to the benefits of residents.

“This is aimed at reducing maternal mortality rates in the communities, adjoining areas and beyond. The health needs of my constituents remains a priority and I will continue the efforts of ensuring universal healthcare for everyone. I would therefore urge all of you to take care of the facilities to serve the needed purpose”, he urged.

