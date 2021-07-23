No need for accolades, we want a bold SP who can deal with the bad guys - Ebo Amoah

Sustainable development expert, Michael Ebo Amoah

Sustainable development expert, Michael Ebo Amoah has advised Special Prosecutor nominee, lawyer Kissi Agyebeng to move beyond the rhetoric and distinguish himself if he is sworn into office.

He explained that the former SP Martin Amidu failed to execute his job despite people’s high expectations.



He said Ghanaians jubilated when Martin Amidu was appointed but he could not perform as expected.



He posited that Martin Amidu had no justification for not doing his work.



Mr. Ebo Amoah advised Kissi Agyebeng to work as expected because the Act that established the OSP has granted him the ways to deal with corruption-related issues.



The lecturer said Ghanaians, have lost hope in the OSP, and Kissi Agyebeng must work to restore the trust and faith people had in the office.

He asserted that Ghanaians would measure his performance by things he said during his vetting.



Mr. Ebo Amoah said: "the only person to bring trust, the only person to restore faith is Kissi Agyebeng.”



He noted that how Kissi Agyebeng is going to prosecute within government and outside government will prove people wrong about his relationship with Gabby and Anas.



"His destiny is in his own hands. Until he can prove himself worthy, I will not raise my hopes. It is not about the accolades. We saw it in Martin Amidu, and he failed. He had 35 years of experience at the bar but he was given the position; we were told the President gave him the support but for him to have waited three years before resigning was no excuse for him not to have prosecuted any case successfully,” he added.



The Act he stressed has given the SP protection irrespective of the political manipulations.