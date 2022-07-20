No need for travel restrictions despite Marburg virus in Ghana - WHO

There have been recorded cases of the Marburg in Ghana

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that there was no need to impose travel restrictions on Ghana, although the country has recorded two cases of the Marburg virus.

The WHO Country Representative, Dr. Francis Kasola who made the remarks advised Ghanaians to observe COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent the spread of the Marburg virus.



“We are not recommending any travel restrictions. There will be no cause for alarm as long as people follow the advice we have given, particularly the COVID-19 prevention protocols; washing of hands, among others.”



The Ghana Health Service has confirmed the first cases of the Marburg Virus Disease.



The two individuals who contracted the virus have since passed on.

The Marburg Virus is a highly infectious disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola.



“The disease was suspected following the identification of two persons who met the case definition for an Acute Haemorrhagic Fever and reported in Adansi North District of Ashanti Region,” the GHS said in a statement.



“So far, 98 contacts identified including those from Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district from Savannah Region are currently under quarantine and being monitored by the Ashanti and Savannah Regional Health Directorates of the Ghana Health Service. No new cases of MVD have been identified.”