No need taking pictures with coup plotters - Security Expert

Leader of the recent coup in Burkina Faso, Paul-Henri Damiba

A security expert, Mr. Paul Boateng, says it was not right for Heads of States from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to engage the coup plotters in Burkina Faso and take photos with them publicly for the whole world to see.

According to him, the way and manner in which ECOWAS is handling coup plotters may encourage others to also plot coups.



ECOWAS held an emergency meeting on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Ghana to mitigate the next cause of action following the coup in Burkina Faso last month, and the situation in Mali and Guinea where the military also seized power.



The summit focused on the emerging threats in the West Africa region that stem from the military interference in Mali and its contagious influence in Guinea and Burkina Faso.



At the meeting, ECOWAS called for a return of constitutional order in Burkina Faso.



In the last 18 months, soldiers have grabbed power in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

Despite international pressure for a return to constitutional rule, none of the military rulers have yet to organize new elections.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Paul Boateng said ,”If we do not want coup and we want to have a meeting, why do we call the plotter to come and sit inside,” he asked.



He questioned why the coup plotters were invited to sit in the meeting saying, “If the person is important to engage, we do it behind the scenes, we do not call the person to come and take photos with him for everyone to see . When you do that, it is like you are telling people that you support the coup so if someone does it, can you sanction the person?”



He stressed that, “If we do not like coup, we should not entertain the plotters in public. If someone does a coup and we want to sanction the person, we do not call him and take photos with him publicly. I am not saying someone does not know his job but there are some things we should not entertain it.”



Mr Paul Boateng advised that ECOWAS develops different strategies to talk to the coup plotters and assure them that their safety is guaranteed if they return the country to civil rule. He said otherwise, the coup plotters will not stop their actions.