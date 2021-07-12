No need to attack MPs over car loans, they will pay back—Akim Oda MP

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, MP for Akim Oda constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda Consistency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has said the backlash on MPs over a car loan agreement proposed for them is unfounded.

The Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, presented a loan agreement of $28 million to Parliament for the purchase of vehicles for Ghana’s legislators.



Based on the amount, each of the 275 MPs would receive over $100,000 for the purchase of a vehicle.



The Finance Committee of the House is expected to consider the loan agreement and report to the House.



Some Ghanaians however hearing the news, were infuriated about the loan agreement and have taken to social media to express their displeasure about it.



But speaking to Ahenkan News, Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, argued that the criticisms were needless, especially when the MPs would eventually pay back the loan.

“Some of these MPs have their constituencies in remote areas. These people need to have access to their constituencies. Ideally, these MPs have to visit their constituencies at least once a week.”



“These loans will be paid by MPs themselves, and they are deducted at source. So it is not as though they are going to get them for free. These monies will be recouped,” he explained.



That said, there have been instances where MPs have failed to pay back their car loans.



In 2017, the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), was on the heels of some MPs who bought their vehicles on loan but had defaulted in paying back several years after.



Reports indicate that letters had been written to the legislators for them to honour their obligations, but have not heeded the call.