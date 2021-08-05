No need to cry over spilled milk, I don’t regret appointing Amidu – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• President Akufo-Addo says he bears no regrets of appointing former SP Martin Amidu despite fallouts with the latter

• He said the office of OSP was equipped to aid his work



• Newly sworn in SP, Kissi Agyebeng has vowed to fight corruption



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he does not regret appointing former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu into office.



According to him, he ensured that the Office of the Special Prosecutor was fully equipped to work effectively but it's unfortunate Martin Amidu left office saying otherwise in public.



The President said he did not let the negative talks deter him from appointing Kissi Agyabeng from occupying the position of OSP.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that the new Special Prosecutor is equally qualified to hold that position looking at the Curriculum Vitae (CV).



“In spite of the unfortunate events that led to the departure of the first occupant of the office, I do not regret making that appointment. On my part as the President of the Republic, I ensured that the office was adequately resourced to enable it to carry out its mandate,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“I am however consoled by the often-cited statement that there is no need of crying over spilled milk. So, when the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame on April 16, 2021, nominated Mr. Kissi Agyebeng through Section 13, clause 3 of Article 959 for consideration as the second occupant of the office, I accepted the nomination because his qualifications are clear that he is eminently qualified to occupy the office,” he added.



He said this at the swearing-in of the new Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng at the Jubilee House on Thursday, August 5, 2021.



