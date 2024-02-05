No obvious evidence of foul play – Fredericksburg Police on Darius Appiah’s death

File photo

Fredericksburg Police Department has disclosed that there is no obvious evidence of foul play in the death of Darius Appiah who went missing but was found dead more than 10 days later.

The police have extended their condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Appiah, who have actively been searching for him since his initial disappearance.



They are equally seeking any information about Appiah or the events leading up to his death stating that his death is now an active investigation.



The deceased was last driving a dark green 2004 Lexus RX330 SUV with Virginia license plate VBT8217 but the police said last Friday Mr. Appiah’s vehicle was found in Alum Springs Park, the park, but his whereabouts were unknown until Saturday, February 3, 2024.

“On Saturday, police received a 911 call for reports of a body found in Hazel Run at 10:30 a.m. Patrol officers, the Fredericksburg Fire Department and the Rescue Squad responded to the area at 1:50 p.m. where the body was recovered from the creek.



"The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Darius Joshua Appiah, who was reported missing on January 25. Appiah was last seen on January 24 on Maine Road in Fredericksburg, Virginia just before 3 p.m. Family members say he disappeared after getting food on his way home from work”, a police source confirmed.



The body has since been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.