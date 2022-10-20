No one can dim Bawumia’s light, it is his time – Kpemka

Former Member of Parliament for Tempane, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, has been likened to a shining star that cannot be stopped.

According to former Member of Parliament for Tempane constituency Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Dr Bawumia has spotted his time to lead the New Patriotic Party into the next election in 2024.



“Dr Bawumia is going to get a massive endorsement because it is his star that is shining and nobody can stop it. God has destined him.



"Anybody who had attempted in the past to support others are now backtracking because they have all seen that this is the man to lead us to the promised land.



"When he came to this region, you saw those who were with him. Some of them very close to other aspirant. They have said they were very close to others but now they are with him [Bawumia] because they have seen that he can give the NPP power,” he said.

The former Deputy Attorney General intimated that the Vice President has distinguished himself and served the party well, hence it will land the party a bad image and loss if Dr Bawumia fails to be elected flagbearer.



“For a man who has served us well from election petition through to now, delivered several lectures that gave us power and the party throws him away? What will be our message to Ghanaians? We need him and the NDC themselves know. Everyday when they go on radio and TV, they are on one man,” he added.



Lawyer Kpemka disclosed that he will personally embark on a rigorous campaign including door to door campaign to get the Vice President elected as President.