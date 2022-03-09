No one can disrespect UTAG under current leadership – Prof Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo

Political Scientist at the University of Ghana Professor Ransford Gyampo has said that even though he is unhappy with the temporary decision by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to call off its strike, he takes solace in the knowledge that no one can disrespect and misbehave towards UTAG under its current leadership, of which he is part.

Prof Gyampo who is the Secretary of the University of Ghana branch of UTAG noted that UTAG’s victory is in making it clear to Government and other stakeholders that it cannot be taken for granted, assuring that UTAG will soon make known its next move following the temporary suspension of the strike action.



“UTAG! Not happy with the temporary arrangement. Our victory, however, lies in our clear message that, under the current leadership of which some of us are part, no one can disrespect and misbehave towards us. We will communicate shortly,” he posted on social media.

UTAG called off its prolonged strike action last week after a Court declared their strike illegal and ordered that return to work so as to enable them to engage in negotiations with Government. But the decision to call off the strike was rejected overwhelmingly by UTAG with 13 of its branches rejecting the decision and only two accepting the decision.



However, upon meeting with Government, the National leadership of UTAG appears satisfied with the commitment of the Government and has assured that strike action is unlikely to be embarked upon soon.