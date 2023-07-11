No one can do anything to you for choosing me - Ken Agyapong to regional executives

MP for Assin Central and flagearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central who happens to be a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has said that nobody could take any action against those who choose to support him in the party's flagbearership race.

The flagbearer hopeful made these statements when he met with some of the party’s executives in the Western Region.



According to him, none of the contestants have contributed to the region more than he has done.



He therefore urged the executives to wake up and not be swayed by those who do not prioritize the Western Region.



“The regional executives here who are being whipped in line, I have given 26 Pickup trucks. Who among the ten contestants has even brought even 10 cars into the region? Come on, you should wake up, why are you afraid?



“All the people whipping you to go this direction or that direction who among them thinks about the Western Region than me, Kennedy Agyapong?” he said.



The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong warned that if the party makes a mistake and goes into opposition, the consequences will be severe.

“In the year 2016, I gave this region 26 pickups. I gave 11-footer containers of second-hand clothing. The one for the Western Region, Joe Ghartey was the one who received them and packed them in Addison’s warehouse, where were those candidates?



“Today, it's ready, worked hard to plant and it’s ripped so everybody is eating from the harvest. You just commit a mistake and let us go into opposition, you will see what will happen,” he continued.



He further said that he will not let anyone instill fear in the region, as he is not afraid of anyone.



“I will tell you the truth, I will never face poverty in my life unless God takes my life. I have common sense so I will eat.



“I will not let anyone put fear in you in this region because I am not afraid of anybody” he added.



Kennedy Agyapong's remarks come as the NPP prepares for its national delegates' conference, where the party will elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

The MP is one of 10 contestants for the position.





