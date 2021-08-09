No one has reported Kennedy Agyapong to NPP's Disciplinary Committee - Mac Manu

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Aygapong

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that it cannot take any disciplinary action against its financier and Assin Central lawmaker, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, since no official complaint has been received from any quarters against the latter.

“The rule is such that if anybody commits an offence, there must be a report to the Disciplinary Committee or the Executive Committee at whichever level of the hierarchy. I have not heard anybody reporting Kennedy Agyapong at any level to the Disciplinary Committee”, according to former NPP National Chairman Peter Mac Manu.



Mr Peter Mac Manu justified and explained why the party failed to take action against Kennedy Agyapong for various public and party misconduct on Multi TV’s “The Probe” show on Sunday 8th August 2021 monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to Peter Mac Manu, NPP is a party of the rule of law, and it cannot prescribe punishment to any member until the NPP Disciplinary Committee receives an official complaint to act.

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, opined that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the leadership of NPP could not call Kennedy Agyapong to order because he probably has some dirt on them.



Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has been referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament to be probed, and a report submitted to the Speaker of Parliament over threats on the life of a journalist.



The National Democratic Congress’ Alhassan Suhuyini drew the attention of Parliament to utterances made by the Assin Central Member of Parliament on the happenings in Ejura and his threats on the life of Multimedia Journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor.