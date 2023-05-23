No one has used and dumped you, go and sit somewhere' – NPP man slams Bawumia’s presidential bid

Samuel Duah, the Coordinator for the Greater Accra Association of Assembly Members, has stated that Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is not a viable option for the youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a potential flagbearer.

Samuel Duah argues that Bawumia, whom he referred to as a stranger within the party, should leave with president Akufo-Addo after his tenure ends and relinquish his presidential ambitions.



Speaking in a panel discussion on TV XYZ on May 22, 2023, he explained his position by stating that no individual in the history of Ghana has enjoyed the multitude of benefits that Bawumia has received within the NPP. This includes serving as a running mate four consecutive times and being granted the opportunity to serve as Vice President for eight years.



“Who said Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP will vote for him to become president? Even Alan cannot become NPP’s flagbearer, he and Bawumia are not part of it because of the way the youth of NPP are serious and 'eye red' now, if they try, something might happen.



“But Dr. Mahamudu for him, he is not even part of the conversation. If he and Nana Addo are done, they should go and sit somewhere because he came from somewhere else and had that position, for you alone, you have become running mate four consecutive times, it has never happened in the history of this Ghana, both NPP and NDC …if your party goes into an election and loses, that particular candidate is changed and when you check records you will see all these kinds of things.



“For you alone, we have presented you four times, and you have become vice president eight years, if you don’t like this what else? You are telling us that if we don’t allow you to become flagbearer it means that we have used you and dumped you, if this is how they use human beings and dump them then they should use me and dump me as well,” he said.

He also alleged that Bawumia has made remarks suggesting that if he is not allowed to become the flagbearer, it would imply that he has been used and dumped by the party. In response, Samuel Duah questioned whether eight years of service as Vice President amounts to being "used and dumped."



The Greater Accra Assembly Members Coordinator expressed doubt regarding the aspirations of Bawumia and his ability to garner support from the NPP members, particularly the youth.



The NPP member further compared Bawumia's prospects to that of Alan Kyerematen a former Minister of Trade and Industry and a flagbearer hopeful for the NPP, stating that neither of them is considered part of the conversation for the party's flagbearer position due to the seriousness and determination of the NPP youth.



The New Patriotic Party has scheduled its presidential primaries for November 2023.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s inclusion in the NPP presidential candidate race brings the official number of people who have declared their intentions to contest to nine.

They include the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here









Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:

















AM/SARA