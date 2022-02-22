No one in NPP can prevent an aspirant from picking nomination forms - Nana B

Henry Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B, has urged all aspirants in the New Patriotic Party to pick their forms at either the Regional or national levels.

He made this announcement in reaction to reports that the party's nomination forms are being hoarded by some executives for their favourite candidates.



There are suspicions that Kwadaso constituency executive members are trying to deny some aspirants from picking the forms.



Due to these suspicions, the party Chairman, Mr. Yaw Bonna Boadi narrowly escaped an attack from the constituents last Saturday as he sought refuge at the Suntreso Police station.



The constituents alleged that the Chairman called his favourites last Friday and made the forms available to them.

Nana B has debunked the claims, hence stating emphatically that no one has the right to refuse an aspirant the opportunity to pick forms.



"No NPP member, who is working at the polling station and is qualified, will be denied. Even if the Constituency Elections Committee, that is the polling station electoral area, deny you, go to the Region. The Region will give it to you. Go to national or if you want, call me, we will direct you," he charged while speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



