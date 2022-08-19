No one is interested in chasing Adwoa Safo away for her seat – Constituency Secretary

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The New Patriotic Party Secretary for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Theophilus Ansah Larbi, has declared that no one is interested in occupying the seat of their Parliamentary representative, Sara Adwoa Safo.

He stated that the constituency executives are still interested in working with the MP.



He was, however, disappointed in how the legislator left unceremoniously and refused to respond to calls from executives who sought to know about her whereabouts and wellbeing.



According to him, the primary concern of the executives is to respond to the needs of the constituents therefore their meetings are not targeted at scheming to remove Madam Adwoa Safo.



“Our purpose as a party is to manage the expectations of the constituents because they are the ones who believed in us and voted for the party since the time of Prof. Mike Oquaye till Adwoa Safo’s era.

“Regarding her absence, we the constituency executives have little to do in that regard, there are laws for that. We are emphasizing that there is no one in the constituency chasing Adwoa Safo out in other to occupy her seat. If she is listening to us, it is our wish that she should return and come work with us…”, Mr. Ansah Larbi said in Twi.



He decried that Dome Kwabenya is the largest Constituency in Ghana now in terms of numbers yet all their roads are in a terrible shape amidst other developmental challenges.



The Secretary announced that “we are thinking of how to promote development whether the MP is available or not… I’m giving constituents the assurance that their words and needs are in the hearts of the executives.



"Whether the MP is there or not whatever concerns their street lighting, roads construction, security and health is under discussion and the necessary ministries are being engaged in that regard and would be duly addressed.”