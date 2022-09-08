No one used Ghana's presidential jet to France – Eugene Arhin replies Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (L) and Eugene Arhin (R)

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has responded to questions posed by opposition Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, about a trip taken by Ghana's presidential jet to France.

Mr Ablakwa, on Wednesday, September 8, 2022, said that President Akufo-Addo travelled to France on a commercial flight some few days after Ghana's presidential jet had flown to the same country.



But answering questions about the presidential jet's trip to France, Eugene Arhin, in a Facebook statement, said the trip by the jet was in line with planned repair works and not for other purposes as alluded to by Mr Ablakwa.



"Contrary to the insinuations being cast by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, no one "used the Presidential Jet to France", and no one is using the Presidential Jet in France. The only persons who flew the jet to France are the crew made up of pilots from the Ghana Air Force.



While confirming Mr Ablakwa's report of the trip by the presidential jet, Eugene Arhin emphasised that the trip was for major repair works as announced by the Minister for Defence to parliament some months ago.



"Indeed, the Presidential Jet departed Ghana on August 30 to France for major repair works to be carried out on it - repair works which are very much long overdue. The Air Force has indicated that the Presidential Jet will be out of service for a total of four (4) months, and will return to Ghana and be available for use in December. It will be recalled that in May this year, the Minister for Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, alerted Ghanaians to the fact that the Presidential Jet would be flown to France for major repair works to be undertaken on it," the Director of Communications said.

As part of his questions posed to government on Wednesday, Mr Ablakwa asked whether President Akufo-Addo would be returning to Ghana on the presidential jet.



But in setting out the facts surrounding the jet, Eugene Arhin urged Okudzeto Ablakwa to stop what he says is propaganda to avoid embarrassing himself.



"In view of this, how Hon. Ablakwa expects President Akufo-Addo to return to Ghana on Saturday, September 10, from his current trip to the Netherlands and France on board the Presidential Jet, which is undergoing major repair works and is scheduled to return to Ghana in December, beats my imagination.



"I would urge Hon. Ablakwa to minimise his penchant for engaging in propaganda regarding the Presidential Jet, to avoid further embarrassments to his person," he stated.



Ablakwa demands answers

In a tweet shared by the MP, he stated that just a few days after the presidential jet left for France and is still there, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is also going to the same country via a commercial flight using taxpayers' money.



He added that the government must explain to Ghanaians how suddenly the jet can now travel long distances and also tell the citizenry about the person who used the jet to travel to France.



"I can disclose with absolute certainty and without fear of contradiction that a few days before President Akufo Addo's current travel to The Netherlands and France, Ghana's Presidential Jet - the Falcon 900EX was on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 flown non-stop to France for a flight time of 6hours and 24 minutes from Accra.



"Ghana's Presidential Jet is still in France as at today September 7, 2022 since landing at the Paris Le Bourget International Airport at 3:20 pm on August 30, 2022. Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo left Accra on the night of September 3, 2022, aboard KLM after delaying the commercial flight.



"Who used the Presidential Jet to France and what is the purpose of the trip?" parts of the tweet the MP shared read.

Speaking to the media on Monday, September 27, at the Jubilee House, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, hinted: "Government is already in the process of acquiring a bigger jet for use.



"The Minister of Defence has made it clear that the government has decided to buy a bigger jet to save us from all these troubles. I wouldn't want to go into details. I am sure when the Minister of Defence has the opportunity, he will do that."



