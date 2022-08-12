31
Menu
News

No one wants Ofori-Atta’s job – Kwabena Agyepong to Akufo-Addo

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong 3.jpeg Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has told the President of Ghana that no one wants the job of Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in an interview in the Northern region, insisted that his appointees deserve commendation.

He indicated that he is aware of calls for a reshuffle, but he thinks it’s unnecessary.

The president indicated that the calls are coming from members of the opposition party and some jobless people in his party.

But speaking in an interview with Accra-based Kessben TV, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong told the president that no one wants Ofori-Atta’s job, but rather they seek the economic health of the country.

“Nobody is looking for Ken Ofori-Atta’s job. We are looking for the economic health of this country”.

He said he would continue to speak the truth to leadership.

“Some of us have to stand up and be counted. I will rather die speaking the truth than be populist because I’m a member of the NPP.”

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Massive shake up to hit GRA
Qualified relatives to replace Police Officers who die on duty – IGP
'Daughter of Maame Water' dares Asamoah Gyan to take her on
Evans Nimako slams Martin Amidu
Nunoo-Mensah warns government over economic hardships
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss