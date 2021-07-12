No one will be left out, population census deadline extended to July 18 - Prof Annim

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim

• GSS has extended the deadline for the 2021 PHS

• Prof Annim has assured that all citizens will be counted



• The 2021 PHS officially comes to a close on July 18, 2021



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has extended the deadline for the close of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.



The exercise which commenced in all 16 regions on Monday, June 28, was expected to end on July 11, 2021, but according to reports enumerators have not been able to complete their work in some areas leading to the extension date from July 12 to 18, 2021.



Data on 80% of the expected households has been received as at the 12th day of enumeration, this is according to National Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim.

The areas include Ga West, Ga North, Ayawaso West Municipal, Adentan Municipal, Ga East, Ledzokuku, La Nkwantanang-Madina, Kpone Katamanso, Shai Osudoku and Tema West.



Professor Annim added: "GSS wishes to assure members of the public who are yet to be counted that no one will be left behind. Members of the public who are unwilling to be enumerated [should] cooperate with enumerators.



“For members who are yet to be counted, please make yourselves available by using the callback card or informing your neighbours when you will be available.”



Persons who are yet to be counted can call toll the free number 0800426426 or the GSS call centre on 0591476893, 0591476884, 0206850157 for assistance.



Below is the statement from GSS:









