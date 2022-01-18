No one will make it to heaven – Sunsum Kese3 asserts

The Spiritualist believes there's no heaven

Ghanaian Spiritualist Apostle Adjei Boafour, also known as Sunsum Kese3, has emphatically stated that no person on earth will make it to heaven.

Having no belief in the existence of heaven or hell, he claims “humans are already living in heaven and hell here on earth.”



He told Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, “I don’t believe heaven exists, and I’m not the only one who believes this. There are a lot of pastors who are also aware of this but do not talk about it, and they keep deceiving people into believing heaven exists.”



He mentioned that the heaven and hell we keep hearing about “are actually the reality we are facing on earth today.”



Citing an example to further explain his point, he said, “There’s a rich man somewhere right now building his mansion and has just bought bags of cement and paid for sand and other building materials. Such a person is very happy now, and we can say such a person is in heaven.”

“There’s also another person in critical condition at the hospital who cannot afford to pay his or her medical bills. This person is already in hell.”



Sunsum Kese3 shared that this is why he does not preach heaven and hell in his church. “All I preach is for people to live good lives because people from all indications are already experiencing the heaven and hell we keep talking about here on earth,” he added.



He went on to say that if truly heaven and hell exist then, “going there will solely depend on the kind of life you live here on earth.”