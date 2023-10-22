No order has been issued for soldiers to withdraw rescue operation – GAF responds to Ablakwa’s claims

Mr Ablakwa had claimed that the soldiers were withdrawing from his constituency on an order

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has strongly refuted reports suggesting that an order has been issued for the withdrawal of soldiers assigned to relief and rescue operations in areas affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

In a statement dated October 22, 2023, GAF asserted its unwavering commitment to delivering the necessary and equitable response to the situation while adapting its operations to accommodate the evolving dynamics of the crisis.



The statement read: "GAF, therefore, wishes to assure the general public that, as recently reported in the media regarding the thousands of people rescued and the concerted efforts being made to support victims, we will not waver in our quest to ensure an urgent, equitable, and appropriate response and support to all individuals and communities affected by the spillage, in conjunction with all stakeholders."



The statement from GAF was issued in response to claims made by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who indicated the withdrawal of the response operation as ordered by a certain authority.



However, GAF's response to the MP's claims clarified that no such order had been issued.



"The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to debunk some media reports and numerous social media posts, especially on Twitter (X), claiming that military personnel deployed to Mepe in the Volta Region for Humanitarian Relief Operations following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, have been withdrawn. GAF wishes to categorically state that the information in circulation is inaccurate and that the personnel have not been given any 'orders from above' to withdraw from Mepe or any other community affected by the spillage, contrary to the social media posts," the statement emphasized.

The statement further explained that the ongoing operation continues to be adjusted to suit the evolving situation.



"It must be emphasized that the Humanitarian Relief Operations (Operation Boafo), being conducted by the Ghana Navy's Riverine Command and the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Army, is being executed in phases. As of October 22, 2023, the situation in Mepe has been brought under considerable control, and therefore, it became necessary to urgently redeploy some personnel and equipment to other distressed communities around Battor and its environs, which were in dire need of support. Following the deployment of additional personnel and equipment to these distressed communities, the operations being conducted have been varied to suit the evolving situation. It must be placed on record that for the purpose of this operation, GAF has established an Emergency Operations Centre, which is coordinating all the GAF activities in a harmonized manner in conjunction with NADMO," the statement concluded.



The spilling of excess water by the Volta River Authority has resulted in severe flooding in several communities within the Volta Region and other areas. The situation has led to the displacement of thousands of residents from their homes.







