No ordinary Ghanaian can boast about the achievements of the NPP – Nana Yaa Jantuah

General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party, Nana Yaa Jantuah

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has questioned the specific works and progress the ruling party, New Patriotic Party (NPP) claims it has supervised in the country.

She explained that it is not easy for the ordinary Ghanaian to pinpoint any interventions made by the NPP government to salvage the difficulties being experienced in the country.



Speaking on the ‘Adekye Nsoroma’, the politician added that Ghana is a failed state under the NPP.



“It seems Ghana as a state has failed now. We are in a failed state. They shouldn’t have even been allowed to present the budget. What has been worked on or improved upon since the last budget? You can’t take for granted to keep feeding us with just words void of action. You cannot do that. You spoke about Youstart, how far with that initiative? They are just playing with the youth of this country. How many people were able to benefit from this Youstart?” she quizzed.



Nana Yaa was, however, interjected by a member of the NPP communication team on the panel, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, who argued that the Youstart is kicking and running but the former who could not have any of it retorted with “They are all just on record. You are always the only ones who know what you have done. You will not get any ordinary to defend the interventions of the NPP as they have not benefitted from them.”



Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the 2024 budget to the Parliament House today, Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

During his address, the finance minister declared that the NPP government has done a lot to improve the conditions of living in the country.



He reiterated that the government has been able to multiply the very meagre resources it came to meet into several folds.



This achievement, he added, is the "Lord’s doing".



“Mr. Speaker, as members recall, we came into government in 2017, in a period of despondency and meagre resources of 2 fish and 5 loaves. Today, we can only marvel at how far the Lord has multiplied our resources,” he said.



Ofori-Atta added, “Mr. Speaker, I stood here in March 2017 and asked that the country’s paltry 2 fishes and 5 loaves be multiplied. Indeed, as the young boy gave all he had to the multitude, so have we and the Lord, in response, has blessed our nation, and this we should not forget."

Ghanaians can rely on the NPP as the most trustworthy party to protect the public purse - Alexander Akwasi Acquah#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/F1zHzLcHEV — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 15, 2023

BAJ/NOQ